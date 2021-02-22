Menu
Randy Jackson On His Amazing Health Transformation
Randy Jackson on what motivated him to transform his life and put his health first.
2 hours ago
Michigan Matters: The Mayors Weigh In!
As the pandemic nears its one year anniversary since reaching Michigan, its toll has been significant as four leaders – Westland Mayor William R. Wild, Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, and Warren Mayor James R. Fouts talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
Detroit Your Choir Gets Docuseries On Disney Plus
From Detroit to one of the biggest streaming platforms the Detroit Youth Choir is heading to Disney plus!
Cedar Point Announces Reopening, Celebrating 150 Years
One of Ohio's most popular amusement parks is reopening for the 2021 season.
Snow Delays COVID-19 Shipments In Michigan and Across The Country
This week's inclement weather has delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
Black History Month: Country’s First African-Centered Public School
Part of the curriculum teaches the contributions African people made in the United States and Diaspora.
MDOT: Frontenac Street Overpass Demolition Requires Closing I-94 This Weekend In Detroit
The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be demolishing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
First Forecast Today- February 22, 2021
First Forecast
10 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
4 months ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Bell Gets First Cup Victory
Give him good cars and Christopher Bell will win races. But in his second race? With a new team? That seemed unlikely.
Brome Gets 1st NHL goal In Win Over Panthers
Mathias Brome scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
No. 3 Michigan Needed All Of Dickinson's 22 To Top No. 4 Ohio St 92-87
In a virtually empty Value City Arena, the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in February looked more like an intense NCAA Tournament game in March: good shooting, timely 3-pointers, fierce play under the rim, few mistakes, and some late drama.
#3 Michigan Takes On #4 Ohio State Sunday: CBS' Bill Raftery Says Key Will Be 'Can Buckeyes Contain Hunter Dickinson'
A clash between top four teams is set for Sunday on CBS and Raftery is looking forward to seeing what the Buckeyes answer is for the Wolverines talented freshman.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
Ford Motor Company expands its recall for faulty airbags.
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
