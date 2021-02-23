(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 20 Michigan schools.
On Monday, Feb. 22, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to six cases.
The state reported 13 cases among students at Michigan Technological University in Houghton County.
In St. Joseph County, there were eight cases reported among both students and staff at Andrews Elementary School.
At Lutheran Westland High School in Wayne County, there were six cases reported among both students and staff.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.
