MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,316 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 34 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 582,719 and 15,396 deaths as of Feb. 23.
In the state as of Feb. 19, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
