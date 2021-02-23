  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,316 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 34 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 18 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 582,719 and 15,396 deaths as of Feb. 23.

 

In the state as of Feb. 19, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.

 

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

