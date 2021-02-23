  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has added another assistant off his brother’s coaching staff.

Harbaugh announced Monday he hired Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss to lead the Wolverines’ quarterbacks.

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up prior to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Weiss worked with John Harbaugh in Baltimore and was a part of the Ravens’ staff the past 12 seasons. He previously coached Baltimore’s receivers and quarterbacks.

Weiss reunites with Jim Harbaugh, who had him on the staff at Stanford from 2005 to 2008.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan is shifting Ron Bellamy’s duties from receivers to safeties and finalized George Helow’s role as linebackers coach. Harbaugh has made many changes on his staff after getting a five-year contract, avoiding this season being the final one of his deal.

 

