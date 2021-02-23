  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT)Oakland County is warning the community of a potential scam related to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

According to reports, the caller is asking questions in order to schedule a vaccine appointment, and then asking for personal and financial information.

“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or social security numbers,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”

Concerned residents can report scam calls by calling the non-emergency phone number at the local police or Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Avoid becoming a victim of phone scams or identify theft by:

  • Making a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help you know if the call is legitimate.
  • Letting a call go to voicemail if you don’t recognize a phone number. Scammers rarely leave messages.
  • Hanging up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information. If you do answer the phone, it’s OK to hang up.
  • Remembering that government agencies will always identify themselves.
  • Not sharing any personal information such as your social security number to anyone over the

    telephone.

For more information, visit www.oakgov.com/health or call Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

