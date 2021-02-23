(CBS DETROIT) – Three people are dead following a shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
It happened Monday after 10 p.m. where police say gunshots were fired from two cars who were in the freeway’s express lanes.READ MORE: Dog Missing For 43 Days Reunites With His Family After Being Rescued From A Grain Silo
A man who was driving one of the cars was shot and killed and a woman who was a passenger in the same car was also shot and died at a local hospital.
Police say a suspect in the second car got out of vehicle, ran onto the freeway and was struck and killed by another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting or crash.
The freeway was closed overnight and Michigan State Police reopened both the eastbound and westbound express lanes of I-96 just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Final Update: Preliminary Information At approximately 1010 PM, MSP 911 started to receive calls of two vehicles shooting at each other on the express lanes of I 96. The male driver of one of the vehicles was shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/dadTKmPTbMREAD MORE: Alpena Woman, Margaret Suszek, Celebrates 100th and Recovery From COVID-19
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 23, 2021
MORE NEWS: Kroger Warns Customers Personal Information Was Stolen From Pharmacy Database
The non involved driver was not hurt. The motive for the shooting is unknown. Troopers and detectives are currently canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call our tip line at 855.Mich-Tip.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 23, 2021
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.