(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:20 p.m., in the 15000 block of E. Warren. Police say two 16-year-old male victims and an unknown male suspect had a verbal altercation.READ MORE: Michigan Schools Try To Eliminate Hunger For Students
The male suspect then began firing multiple shots in their direction, striking one of the victims. Both victims were able to run to a nearby residence and medics were requested.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, he has since been released. After the incident, the suspect fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.READ MORE: Oakland County Warns Of COVID-19 Related Phone Scam
The suspect is described as a male wearing white pants with a grey hoodie and armed.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Once Facing Life In Prison, Former 'Juvenile Lifers' Advocating For Juvenile Justice Reform
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.