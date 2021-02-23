(CBS DETROIT) – An economic development organization is apologizing after hiring former Michigan Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
"Southwest Michigan First" says it is making internal changes to its hiring procedures and plans to establish an executive level diversity position.
Chatfield resigned after 11 days as CEO of the organization.
Advocates for Chatfield's removal say his stance against LGBTQ+ policies should not represent the organization.
