(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, the rebuilding of I-75 in Oakland County resumes on Friday, Feb. 26, with a freeway closure for bridge demolition.
Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, both directions of I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile Road and I-696.READ MORE: New SOS Online, Self-Service Options Coming In March
MDOT says this closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Shevlin Avenue vehicular and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridges over the freeway in the city of Hazel Park. I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 1, with two lanes open in each direction from just south of 8 Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road.
Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.READ MORE: DDOT/SMART Will Resume Bus Fare March 15, Both Adding More COVID Safety Measures
During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75. In addition to the freeway closure, I-75 will have one lane open in each direction between I-696 and 14 Mile Road over the weekend.
Beginning Monday, March 1, the following ramp closures will be in place until the end of the 2021 construction season.
- The Eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75,
- All entrance and exit ramps along southbound I-75 from south of I-696 to 8 Mile Road.
In addition, southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes in the vicinity of 13 Mile Road. The shift will allow crews to rebuild the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road this construction season.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.