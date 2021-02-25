(CBS DETROIT) – Area residents age 55 or older now can be vaccinated at TCF Center if they schedule an appointment with a Detroiter age 60 or older with an underlying medical condition or any Detroiter age 65 or older.
Detroit is expanding the Good Neighbor program to include residents from Detroit or surrounding communities who are 55 or older.
Good neighbors may get vaccinated if they drive Detroit residents 60 or older with underlying health conditions or Detroiters 65 or older to their vaccination appointment at the TCF Center.
The city is also providing $2 rides to the TCF Center for Detroit residents without their own transportation. That program includes wheelchair accessible vehicles for individuals with physical disabilities.
Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday to make an appointment and arrange for transportation. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
