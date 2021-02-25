Dr. Oz and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright discuss Tiger Woods’ leg injuries. 

Menu
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Pregnancy And Covid-19
A new study is giving us a glimpse into just how dangerous Covid-19 is for pregnant women. Here’s what you need to know.
3 hours ago
Whitmer Visits Vaccine Site In Garden City Alongside Leaders, Elected Officials
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to a vaccination clinic in Garden City Thursday to see the collaboration and work being done to achieve the governor’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders, who are 16 years and older, as quickly as possible.
Detroit Expands TCF Vaccine Eligibility To 'Good Neighbors' Age 55 Or Older Driving Eligible Senior Citizens
Area residents age 55 or older now can be vaccinated at TCF Center if they schedule an appointment with a Detroiter age 60 or older with an underlying medical condition or any Detroiter age 65 or older.
Police: Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
A 24-year-old man is in temporary serious condition following a Detroit shooting, police say.
Man Dies In Jail While Waiting Months For Court Hearing
A man accused of arson who apparently couldn’t pay bond to get out of jail has died behind bars while waiting months for a court hearing.
Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of His 10-Year-Old Sister
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 10-year-old sister at their home.
4-Year Long Project Aims To Repair I-275 Starting This Summer
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the $270 million dollar project will be completed in four phases.
First Forecast Weather February 25, 2021 (Today)
A little cooler today, but still plenty of sunshine.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 24, 2021 (Tonight)
Clouds decrease overnight.
22 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Hamlin Not Worried About JGR's Youth Movement
Denny Hamlin is NASCAR's current points leader and locked in at Joe Gibbs Racing with a contract extension inked at the start of his 17th season with the organization.
NASCAR heads to Homestead
NASCAR CUP SERIES Dixie Vodka 400
Jordan Larson On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'Being Able To Play Pro In The United States Is Amazing'
The 2x Olympian previews Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and shares what it means to be playing volleyball professionally in the United States after a long journey around the world with her sport.
Author David Ritz On New Book 'KG: A-Z': Kevin Garnett Is A 'Force Of Nature'
A new Simon & Schuster book explores the life and NBA career of Kevin Garnett in an interesting and unique way.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
Ford Motor Company expands its recall for faulty airbags.
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
Dr. Oz And Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright Discuss Tiger Woods’ Leg Injuries.
February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am
Dr. Oz and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright discuss Tiger Woods’ leg injuries.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
