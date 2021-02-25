  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Jeff O'Brien, Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, Kyle Petty, Martin Truex Jr., Nascar

Denny Hamlin is NASCAR’s current points leader and locked in at Joe Gibbs Racing with a contract extension inked at the start of his 17th season with the organization.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Team owner Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

So when an analyst suggested Hamlin and the JGR veterans should be worried about their job security, well, Hamlin took that personally.

Hamlin slapped down a segment that dissected last weekend’s wins by JGR drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell. Gibbs won the Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national series start, then Bell scored his first Cup Series victory in his second start driving for JGR.

“If I’m a veteran driver in the Gibbs organization, I’m looking over my shoulder and in the rearview mirror because I’m watching my replacement out there win the race, win races at the Xfinity level, win races at the Cup level,” said Kyle Petty, an analyst, and former driver.

DOVER, DE – OCTOBER 03: Former NASCAR driver and television personality Kyle Petty speaks with the media at a press conference prior to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 200 at Dover International Speedway on October 3, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Hamlin initially responded on Twitter then further explained his annoyance in a Wednesday media session.

“I’m not sure who I can equate it to in another sports world, but essentially someone else that’s at the top of their game, and (analysts are) like, ‘Oh, this guy scored 30 off the bench, he’s coming for your starting position,’ OK?” Hamlin said.

It’s worth noting that Hamlin and Petty have had a tense relationship since 2007 when Hamlin, in his second Cup season, ran into the back of Petty’s lapped car at Dover. An irate Petty leaned into Hamlin’s car and slapped down Hamlin’s helmet visor after chastising the young driver. The two have been cordial, at best, since.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It is not unusual for interest to skyrocket in young drivers following a strong on-track showing. And it is particularly common when it comes to JGR; Toyota has a deep driver development system but has only five seats in the Cup Series to graduate its talent.

Four of those seats are held by Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, and former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. both signed extensions for the season-opening race. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch signed his latest contract in 2019.

Bell, who is 26, is a longtime Toyota-backed driver who got a Gibbs seat in his second season of Cup racing.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Toyota pipeline is deep and JGR has a full crop of young talent in the Xfinity Series with 24-year-old Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton, who is 20. Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of the team owner, has entered the picture with his surprise Saturday win on Daytona’s road course.

JGR has never had enough seats to accommodate all the Toyota drivers so the future of the youngsters is a popular ongoing debate. Hamlin took exception, though, to industry insiders suggesting proven veterans should be concerned about their jobs.

“I can understand it coming from fans because they’re not prefaced to information that analysts or media are,” he said. “So my thing was just like ‘Have you watched one race in the last two years? Have you seen any articles about re-signing?’ It just dumbfounds me.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Austin Cindric, driver of the #33 Verizon 5G Ford, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Ford, stand in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brad Keselowski also bristled at the segment. The 14-year veteran and former Cup champion is in a one-year contract with Team Penske and waging a fight to prove talent trumps all other qualities. Because Keselowski is paid at the high end of the driver salary market, he knows he can be replaced by an unproven youngster for a fraction of Keselowski’s paycheck.

“This is all so crazy,” Keselowski responded to Hamlin on Twitter. “Are you younger and can we pay you less? Do you have any followers on social media? Yes? We like you! There are tons of great young drivers, but the hype train is insane.”

Hamlin’s rebuke began on social media, which has once again become his sounding board. He was one of the first NASCAR drivers to use Twitter to engage with fans and fellow drivers, but NASCAR fined him in 2010 for criticizing the series and Hamlin scaled back his online presence.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 10: Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Door Dash Toyota, talk in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Now that he’s 40 and has a larger role in the sport — Hamlin along with Michael Jordan are owners of a new Cup team that is Toyota’s fifth Cup seat — he’s resumed his sassy online persona. Fans have responded favorably to Hamlin’s snarky recent commentary, and Hamlin joked about that, too:

“Obviously, since I am at the end of my career, why care at this point?”

 

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.