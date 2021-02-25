  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Grocery workers are deemed as essential frontline workers but for Michigan they aren’t at the top of the list when it comes to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Detroit they are already eligible to get a vaccine unlike for most of the state. Workers over in Kalamazoo say they feel forgotten about even as they handle hundreds of customers a day.

Starting March 1, Michigan’s Agricultural and Food processing workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health department has clarified saying this does not include grocery store workers.

