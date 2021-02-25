Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,388 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 48 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 30 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 585,352 and 15,453 deaths as of Feb. 25.

 

In the state as of Feb. 19, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.

 

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

