MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,388 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 48 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 30 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Wayne County 1st Jail System In US To Install Groundbreaking Device That Kills Airborne Viruses/COVID-19
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 585,352 and 15,453 deaths as of Feb. 25.
READ MORE: Former Michigan Gov. Granholm Confirmed As Energy Secretary
In the state as of Feb. 19, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Whitmer Visits Vaccine Site In Garden City Alongside Leaders, Elected Officials
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.