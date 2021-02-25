LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 10-year-old sister at their home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities announced Wednesday.
The shooting occurred Tuesday at the family’s residence in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed the girl’s brother shot her.READ MORE: Whitmer Visits Vaccine Site In Garden City Alongside Leaders, Elected Officials
Troopers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the family’s home, authorities said. The boy is being held at the Sault Tribal Juvenile Detention facility. His name is being withheld because of his age.READ MORE: Detroit Expands TCF Vaccine Eligibility To 'Good Neighbors' Age 55 Or Older Driving Eligible Senior Citizens
Authorities say an investigation into the shooting continues.MORE NEWS: Police: Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.