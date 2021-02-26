  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Daily COVID-19 Minute, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, Glasses, pandemic

Could wearing glasses decrease your chance of getting Covid-19?

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.