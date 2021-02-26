Menu
Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Uché Blackstock What We Can Do To Help Minority Communities Feel Comfortable Getting Vaccinated
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Uché Blackstock what we can do to help minority communities feel comfortable getting vaccinated.
1 hour ago
Michigan Matters: Fighting for Inclusion, Detroit's Place in Civil Rights History
As Black History Month continues, Rabbi Richard Hirsch, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescocitz, President of Oakland University, Neil A. Barclay, President & CEO of Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and Jamon Jordan, Historian and Educator at Black Scroll Network History & Tours, appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters to discuss Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the Civil Rights movement and more.
AAA Michigan Highlights Charles E. Allen's Contributions To The Community
Here's a highlight of some of Charles E. Allen's contributions to the community.
22 People Charged With Operating Drug Pipeline From Detroit To North Dakota
Federal prosecutors say 22 people have been charged with operating a drug pipeline from Detroit to North Dakota.
Michigan Grocery Workers Upset They're Not Included In Next Round Of Vaccine Eligibility
Grocery workers are deemed as essential frontline workers but for Michigan they aren't at the top of the list when it comes to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ex-USA Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Found Dead After Being Charged With Human Trafficking And Sex Crimes, Officials Say
John Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, was found dead Thursday after being charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Michigan Reports 1,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Thursday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
First Forecast Weather February 26, 2021 (Today)
Lots of sunshine today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 25, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly clear skies overnight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
No. 3 Michigan Routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
Hunter Dickinson showed early on that he could guard Luka Garza without help.
Gagner Gets Hat Trick In 5-2 Win
Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.
Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'
A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.
Hamlin Not Worried About JGR's Youth Movement
Denny Hamlin is NASCAR's current points leader and locked in at Joe Gibbs Racing with a contract extension inked at the start of his 17th season with the organization.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
Ford Motor Company expands its recall for faulty airbags.
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Covid-19 And Glasses
February 26, 2021 at 9:03 am
Could wearing glasses decrease your chance of getting Covid-19?
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
