(CBS DETROIT)– Married couple and business partners Henry and Haith Johnson breaking barriers with their hair care products. Henry Says right now business is booming.

“They are in about 300 stores nationwide we’re in 21 States, I’m so excited about that.”

Excited he should be, the Johnson’s from Detroit making a national name for themselves. A few months ago they pitched their Le’ Host hair care products to Walmart, and now Haith Johnson owner of Le’Host Hair and Wigs says, the fruits of their labor paying off.

“It’s so hard for black companies to get into these big box stores and so it’s not many of us on the selves.”

The Johnson’s said getting there was no easy task, it took years of hard work and determination. Being a hair stylist for over 30 years, Haith said she has to constantly re-invent herself to fit the needs of her clients, and that’s how they created the hair care products. Although, just like many businesses the pandemic has posed some challenges says Henry.

“Our business was really suffering around the COVID time and we didn’t know if we were going to keep the doors open and then I just had an epiphany something came to me and said go to Meijer and go talk to the store manager.”

With a labeled and packaged product in hand, Henry says they did just that. The manager so impressed they decided to carry the Le’Host products in one of their stores.

“Just one store, but it kicked it off and trained us to get our start, it was training us for the big box store of Walmart.” Said the Johnson’s during an interview on Friday

The Johnson’s are not only successful entrepreneurs, they also give back to their community, and starting February 27 Haith says they’ll kick off their buy black to impact campaign.

“When people purchase our products portions of the proceeds goes back into not only giving away wigs but also giving and providing support to young women who have been rescued from human trafficking.”

On every last Saturday of the Month through September 4, when Le’ Host products are sold at Walmart or Walmart.com, a portion of the proceeds will go to Vista Maria. The Johnson’s say they have been blessed and will continue to bless others and has some advice for those looking to start a business.

“Dream, Dream, Dream and then dream bigger..I tell people all the time don’t quit.

