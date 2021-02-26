  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Bed and Bread, Karen carter

(CBS Detroit) – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.

Karen Carter was one of many guests speaking at the fundraiser, which aims to feed and shelter Metro Detroiters in need.

All of the money raised over the last two days will help the non-profit continue serving more than 1,000,000 meals and 111,000 nights of shelter throughout the year.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson