(CBS Detroit) – New information in the case against former US Gymnastics coach John Geddert tied to the Larry Nasser gymnastics sex abuse scandal.
Michigan State police say Geddert's body was found by troopers yesterday at the rest area of eastbound I-96 in Clinton County.
The attorney general’s office confirms he died by suicide.
This just hours after he was formally charged by Michigan prosecutors facing 24 charges including human trafficking and criminal sexual assault.
Geddert was head coach of the US Olympic gymnastics team in 2012 whose team doctor was Larry Nasser.
Both the charges and death of Geddert have brought a widespread reaction from victims and Michigan officials.
The mother of one of Nasser’s victims says they still need to heal.
“It’s going to take a lot for all of the athletes including Jordyn to wrap their brains around how this turned out. I just hope that all the past gymnasts of John out there.. are able to process this.. and in a way that won’t lead to any more pain for them.”
In a statement commenting on his suicide, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls it a "Tragic end for everyone involved."
