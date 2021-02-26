  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cancer Recovery, Covid Vaccine, Dr Oz, Dr. Uché Blackstock, Frank Collins, Questions And Fears About The Vaccine Answered

Dr. Oz asks Dr. Uché Blackstock about the vaccine’s effect on different races.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.