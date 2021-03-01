  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Tim Lawlis
city of detroit, Digital Small Business Empowerment Fair

(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department presents the Digital Small Business Empowerment Fair.  Learn about benefitting your Detroit Business.  From 3pm -5pm, hosted by Council President Brenda Jones and Council Member At-Large Janee Ayers.  Resources include Homegrown Detroit and Business Certification.

Call 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 93936022071

https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/93936022071

Source:  City of Detroit

