(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department presents the Digital Small Business Empowerment Fair. Learn about benefitting your Detroit Business. From 3pm -5pm, hosted by Council President Brenda Jones and Council Member At-Large Janee Ayers. Resources include Homegrown Detroit and Business Certification.
Call 1-312-626-6799READ MORE: Johnson and Johnson Begin Vaccine Distribution After Receiving FDA Emergency Authorization
Meeting ID: 93936022071
https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/93936022071READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Some May See Even More Money From Potential Economic Relief Package
Source: City of Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Development Plans For REVERB By Hard Rock™ Kalamazoo