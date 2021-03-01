  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:detroit, Ford

(CBS Detroit) – A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.

Edsel b Ford the second great-grandson of founder Henry Ford is selling two cars to the highest bidder.

READ MORE: Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The US

A 1947 Super Deluxe Woody Wagon, and a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon.

READ MORE: Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe

both classics are set to be auctioned off later this month.

MORE NEWS: Six COVID-19 Outbreaks In Wayne, Six in Oakland and Seven in Macomb County As Schools Return To In-Person Learning

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson