(CBS Detroit) — 17 puppies from Detroit were surrendered to the Michigan humane society on Monday.
Michigan humane says the puppies are roughly between the ages of eight to 10 weeks old.
The puppies are now being evaluated and nourished back to health.
Michigan humane says the owner turned to the organization for help due to the litter being unplanned.
Currently, the pups are not up for adoption.
