LIVE AT 2:00 PM
Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Dr. Oz Explains Two Ways The Covid Virus Could Affect Your Brain
Dr. Drew Pinsky on surviving covid and concerns over his lasting symptoms.
2 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Novi Schools Will Receive Therapy Dogs To Help Students Returning To In-Person Cope With Stress
Some Novi school district staff along with their dogs going through therapy training. Therapy dogs will be placed in all 10 school buildings to offer emotional support for students as they start to return to in-person learning.
Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic Cars
A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.
Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The US
While the pandemic brought most traveling to a halt one airport delivered some of the best COVID-19 accommodations.
Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe
New information in the federal corruption probe into Fiat Chrysler the automaker has pleaded guilty to paying off United Auto Worker officials.
Six COVID-19 Outbreaks In Wayne, Six in Oakland and Seven in Macomb County As Schools Return To In-Person Learning
Contributing to the state's recommendation for schools to reopen is the low coronavirus infection rates.
More School Districts In Michigan Return To In-Person Learn Monday
Some school districts across the state returned to in-person learning today.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather March 2, 2021 (Today)
Lots of sunshine today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 1, 2021 (Tonight)
Frigid temperatures again tonight.
21 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Texas Tech QB Transferring To Michigan
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.
Hendrick Finds Victory Lane With Rare Outside Hire
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. Take a job in the parts department or sweep floors in the chassis shop, every entry point within the company offers the opportunity to advance.
No. 2 Michigan Has Tough Matchup With No. 4 Illini
It took nearly the entire season for Michigan to finally leap Baylor into No. 2 behind Gonzaga in the Top 25.
NASCAR Has Another Surprise Winner At Homestead
After years of seeing a handful of drivers — the same guys, really — dominate NASCAR's top level nearly every week, the Cup Series is experiencing a little parity to start the season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic Cars
A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.
Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe
New information in the federal corruption probe into Fiat Chrysler the automaker has pleaded guilty to paying off United Auto Worker officials.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Dr. Drew Pinsky On Surviving Covid And Concerns Over His Lasting Symptoms
March 2, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Drew Pinsky
,
Frank Collins
,
Lasting Symptoms
,
Surviving Covid
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Drew to describe some of the neurologic symptoms of COVID-19 he struggled with.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related