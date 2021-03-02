(CBS Detroit) — A fitness center chain is planning to open in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood.
Planet fitness and the pistons announced the opening of a new gym inside the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center.READ MORE: Former MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon To Receive $155,000 Payout After Resignation
Construction for the gym will start this month with plans to open late this year.READ MORE: Blue Cross of Michigan CEO Earned $11.5M in 2020
The new location will be the second planet fitness in Detroit after the Meijer Plaza location.MORE NEWS: 17 Puppies Turned Into Detroit's Michigan Humane Society
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.