  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit

(CBS Detroit) — A fitness center chain is planning to open in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood.

Planet fitness and the pistons announced the opening of a new gym inside the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center.

READ MORE: Former MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon To Receive $155,000 Payout After Resignation

Construction for the gym will start this month with plans to open late this year.

READ MORE: Blue Cross of Michigan CEO Earned $11.5M in 2020

The new location will be the second planet fitness in Detroit after the Meijer Plaza location.

MORE NEWS: 17 Puppies Turned Into Detroit's Michigan Humane Society

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.