By Jeff O'Brien
Alan Bowman, Jeff O'Brien, Michigan Wolverines

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.

Bowman, who announced in January that he was entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer, wrote “Lets get to work!! #GoBlue” and posted a picture of someone in a Michigan helmet that said “I’M GOING BLUE” in the background.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Alan Bowman #10 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes the ball during the second half of the college football game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

Joe Milton was Michigan’s starter at quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season, but he eventually lost the job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. Milton entered the transfer portal, and Bowman would give the Wolverines an experienced option, assuming he’s able to play for them immediately.

