(CBS DETROIT)– Former NFL All Pro Wide Receiver and Detroit Lion Herman Moore, known for his moves on the field, now working to ensure equal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“For us we’re able to have transparency that’s through our system that shows how it all takes place” Moore said during an interview Wednesday

Moore who is also owner of Team 84, LLC has teamed up with Three Legged Stool a Silicon Valley web development company to development the technology platform, MyShot. The web platform aims to assist those providing vaccines to do so in a manner that’s more fair and equitable.

“You hear a lot about the fair and equitable distribution of vaccinations, but also I think along with that it has to start at the top, it’s not about just once it reaches its final destination to the distributor.“

“Our platform will make it easier for state and local governments to allocate supply to those who need it most,” said Moore, who has been involved in COVID-19 efforts by sourcing and delivering PPE to the State of Michigan and other businesses throughout the state.

Moore says the equitable distribution starts with the manufacturing and then government and that’s where MyShot comes in.

-State and local governments​ will be able to view hierarchical demand at a zip code, county, or state level, auto-allocate supply based on regional demand and will have real-time deployment analytics. READ MORE: Looking to Travel? Here are the Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions State by State -Vaccination providers​ will now receive vaccines based on local demand and their ability to service it. The system will also auto-create appointment schedules and keep electronic records of vaccine distribution. -The public​ will input qualification criteria, be able to schedule appointments (including auto-scheduling), and will receive an electronic record of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

“MyShot’s algorithm calculates a recommended allocation of vaccines to providers based on demand, provider capacity, and supply of vaccines,” said Shaila Kapoor, partner at three-legged-stool. “The platform collects race and ethnicity data and provides analytics around vaccine distribution.”

Moore says he’s not endorsing vaccines and it’s a person’s own decision, he just wants equal distribution to all who wants to receive one.

The MyShot platform expected to roll out sometime in March.

