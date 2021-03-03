DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
Poker Lotto

QC-JS-9D-4H-8S
Midday Daily 3
5-7-9
Midday Daily 4
9-5-7-0
Daily 3
2-2-1
Daily 4
9-8-8-1
Fantasy 5
Fantasy 5

05-12-22-28-37
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
02-07-10-12-13-17-20-21-24-33-34-38-41-44-47-53-54-58-65-75-76-78
Mega Millions
04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Powerball
Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million
