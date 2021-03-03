  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QC-JS-9D-4H-8S

READ MORE: Looking to Travel? Here are the Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions State by State

Midday Daily 3

5-7-9

Midday Daily 4

9-5-7-0

Daily 3

2-2-1

Daily 4

9-8-8-1

Fantasy 5

05-12-22-28-37

READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers raise concerns over reports of National Guard troops being served 'raw, moldy food' at US Capitol

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-07-10-12-13-17-20-21-24-33-34-38-41-44-47-53-54-58-65-75-76-78

Mega Millions

04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

MORE NEWS: Former MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon To Receive $155,000 Payout After Resignation

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson