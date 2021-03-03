MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,536 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 5 death Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 591,753 and 15,563 deaths as of March 2.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
In the state as of Feb. 26, there has been a total of 541,258 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
