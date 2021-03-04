(CBS Detroit) – Detroit sports teams are welcoming back fans after a year of empty venues during the pandemic.
The Pistons began selling tickets for home games this morning after the team announced a March 17th return date.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Women, Linda Orlans and Carla Walker-Miller, Honored in Southeastern Michigan Business Hall of Fame
The Detroit Red Wings will also host fans at its next home game on March 9th.READ MORE: Detroit Extended Season For Ice Skating at Campus Martius Park
Games will take place at little caesars arena where up to 750 fans can attend.MORE NEWS: Henry Ford Health Says Over Almost 130,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Have Been Given Since December
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.