(CBS Detroit) – Detroit sports teams are welcoming back fans after a year of empty venues during the pandemic.

The Pistons began selling tickets for home games this morning after the team announced a March 17th return date.

The Detroit Red Wings will also host fans at its next home game on March 9th.

Games will take place at little caesars arena where up to 750 fans can attend.

