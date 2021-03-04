(CBS-DETROIT)– Detroiter Gretta Jackson just recently celebrated a milestone.

“I was celebrating my 19 year anniversary with this company, with Outback steak house.” Said Jackson during an interview Thursday

As of February 2021, Jackson has spent nearly 20 years employed at Outback, but that’s not all, she’s also making history with the company.

“Asked if I would like to interview and possibly take on the role, I agreed did about 6-8 weeks getting vetted for it interviewing different things, ultimately October 26 was offered officially to sign a contract for the position.” Said Jackson

This was not just any position, it was managing partner of the Roseville Outback location, aka, owner. Making Jackson the first Black Woman Outback owner in Southeast Michigan. She says years of hard work paid off.

“All of my hard work, everything I’ve ever done in the past just to get to this point, I mean I was ecstatic.”

Jackson says she never imagined 19 years ago as a young mom in College working as a part-time server at the Southfield location, she would one day have ownership of a restaurant, but she worked hard and made her way up the ranks.

“I spent roughly a little over 16 years in management”

Jackson says she wants everyone to know that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

“Just know that you can do it, stay focused, don’t let other people tell you what you can’t do you get to affect your own destiny.

