MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,526 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 37 death Thursday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 593,279 and 15,600 deaths as of March 2.

In the state as of Feb. 26, there has been a total of 541,258 recovered cases of COVID-19.

 

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

