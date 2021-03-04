Menu
Today on Drew, Travis Barker, Kelly Marie Tran, Design By Drew: Homeless to Homeowner, Drew's News!
Today on Drew, Travis Barker, Kelly Marie Tran, Design By Drew: Homeless to Homeowner, Drew’s News!
4 hours ago
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
Volvo Announces All-Electric Lineup by 2030
Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest moving to an all-electric lineup, with plans to be fully electric by 2030.
UAW Workers For Stellantis Expected to Get $8,000 in Bonuses
UAW workers under Stellantis, formerly Fiat-Chrysler can expect an $8,000 check this year from its profit shares.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Announces ‘No Voter Fraud Found’ After Comprehensive Audits
Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the completion of the state's election audits.
Detroit Zoo Polar Bear Takes Her First Steps In Snow and it is Adorable!
An Important Cuteness Update Over at the Detroit Zoo Where a Polar Bear Cub Is Taking Her First Steps in Snow.
Michigan Restaurant Owners Welcome Capacity Increase, Hour Extension
More families might be making dinner reservations this weekend and the restaurant industry is eager and ready to serve.
First Forecast Weather March 4, 2021 (Today)
Cooler high temperatures today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 3, 2021 (Tonight)
Partly cloudy skies overnight.
20 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another Season
The 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.
Texas Tech QB Transferring To Michigan
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.
Hendrick Finds Victory Lane With Rare Outside Hire
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. Take a job in the parts department or sweep floors in the chassis shop, every entry point within the company offers the opportunity to advance.
No. 2 Michigan Has Tough Matchup With No. 4 Illini
It took nearly the entire season for Michigan to finally leap Baylor into No. 2 behind Gonzaga in the Top 25.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
Volvo Announces All-Electric Lineup by 2030
Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest moving to an all-electric lineup, with plans to be fully electric by 2030.
Today on Drew, Travis Barker, Kelly Marie Tran, Design By Drew: Homeless to Homeowner, Drew’s News!
March 4, 2021 at 10:00 am
Today on Drew, Travis Barker, Kelly Marie Tran, Design By Drew: Homeless to Homeowner, Drew’s News!
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
