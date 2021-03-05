(CBS Detroit) Michigan’s health director Elizabeth Hertel testified before a state senate committee on Thursday about her predecessor’s departure, former director Robert Gordon.
Hertel said she didn’t have any involvement with a termination or separation agreement with a director. She also said the governor and the director might have had a difference of opinion on reopening the economy.
Hertel also says she notified former deputy director Sarah Esty that her position would also be eliminated.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.