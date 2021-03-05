Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s been a year since Covid turned our world upside down and Johnson & Johnson – which just gained FDA approval – is the latest company to join in the battle against it with its new vaccine.
Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines being given to people in Michigan and J & J shipped vaccines this week.
J & J Chairman/CEO Alex Gorsky, who hails from Michigan, talks exclusively with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the vaccine, the effort that went into it and what's ahead in the battle against this 100-year pandemic.
Then, Robert Riney, COO of Henry Ford Health System, shares insights into the three vaccines being used in the battle against Covid-19. HFHS was involved in the trials of the J & J and Moderna vaccines.
Riney also talked how telemedicine is being reshaped amid the past year.
