Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s been a year since Covid turned our world upside down and Johnson & Johnson – which just gained FDA approval – is the latest company to join in the battle against it with its new vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that arrived at Oakland County Health Division (Credit: Jaime Fenner, Oakland County)

Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines being given to people in Michigan and J & J shipped vaccines this week.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Alex Gorsky, Chairman/CEO of Johnson and Johnson

J & J Chairman/CEO Alex Gorsky, who hails from Michigan, talks exclusively with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the vaccine, the effort that went into it and what’s ahead in the battle against this 100-year pandemic.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Robert Riney, COO of Henry Ford Health System

Then, Robert Riney, COO of Henry Ford Health System, shares insights into the three vaccines being used in the battle against Covid-19. HFHS was involved in the trials of the J & J and Moderna vaccines.

Riney also talked how telemedicine is being reshaped amid the past year.

