(CBS DETROIT) – Under a new contract with the Detroit bus drivers’ union, DDOT drivers will receive a 10 percent raise over the next four years, with an increase in base and maximum pay.
Bus drivers ratified the contract last week after working without a contract since December 2018.
The increases represent the first raises for the drivers since July 2018.
The contract, which would take effect July 1, still requires approval by the Detroit City Council.
Contract provisions include:
- 10 percent increase over four years (2.5% percent a year)
- Base pay increases from $12.99 to $15 an hour, and maximum pay increases from $18.56 to $21 an hour
- New attendance policy to help reduce absenteeism
- Increased employee assistance to drivers
