  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CPR, Defibrillator, Dr Oz, Dr. Oz Helps Save A Life At The Airport, Frank Collins, hands-only CPR, heart attack, Newark airport, Officer Jeffrey Croissant

Dr. Oz, his daughter, and Officer Croissant demonstrate how to do hands-only CPR.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.