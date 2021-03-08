Menu
Dr. Oz, His Daughter, And Officer Croissant Demonstrate How To Do Hands-Only CPR
Dr. Oz, his daughter, and Officer Croissant demonstrate how to do hands-only CPR
3 hours ago
Michigan Reports 1,960 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Man Linked To 3 Ohio Homicides Dies After Detroit Shooting
A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.
Detroit Public School Community District Returns To Optional In-Person Learning
Teachers and Students return to Detroit Public School District. Families and Teachers had a choice to remain virtual or return to in-person
Student Injures Himself After Igniting Firework In School
A student lit a firework inside a western Michigan classroom Monday, injuring himself through a “serious lack of judgment,” an official said.
DDOT Drivers To Receive 10 Percent Pay Increase Under New Contract
The increases represent the first raises for the drivers since July 2018.
Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash After Man Loses Control Of Car, Hits Mailbox, Trees
He was extricated from his vehicle by the Lyon Township Fire Department and transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
First Forecast Today- March 8, 2021
First Forecast
11 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
5 months ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Detroit Pistons and Red Wings Fans Excited To Return To Stands After A Year Away
Detroit sports teams are welcoming back fans after a year of empty venues during the pandemic.
Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another Season
The 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.
Texas Tech QB Transferring To Michigan
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.
Hendrick Finds Victory Lane With Rare Outside Hire
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. Take a job in the parts department or sweep floors in the chassis shop, every entry point within the company offers the opportunity to advance.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
Volvo Announces All-Electric Lineup by 2030
Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest moving to an all-electric lineup, with plans to be fully electric by 2030.
Dr. Oz, His Daughter, And Officer Croissant Demonstrate How To Do Hands-Only CPR
March 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
CPR
,
Defibrillator
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Oz Helps Save A Life At The Airport
,
Frank Collins
,
hands-only CPR
,
heart attack
,
Newark airport
,
Officer Jeffrey Croissant
Dr. Oz, his daughter, and Officer Croissant demonstrate how to do hands-only CPR.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
