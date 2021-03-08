MDOT Announces Ongoing Construction For I-75Michigan's Department of Transportation says only one lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road until March 15.

Lions Release LB Christian Jones, Re-Sign DB Mike FordThe Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble

Whitmer Visits I-94 Lansing Avenue Bridge In JacksonThe governor was joined by Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies and members of Local 324 Union for Operating Engineers.

Gov. Whitmer Asking Michiganders To Turn On Lights Wednesday For One-Year Anniversary Of COVID-19Michiganders are being asked to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday, March 10, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., in remembrance of the Michiganders lost to the coronavirus.

Michigan Reports 1,960 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Man Linked To 3 Ohio Homicides Dies After Detroit ShootingA man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.