(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car crash that left one man dead.
It happened Sunday at 5:43 p.m. on Nine Mile Road and Currie Road where authorities say a 24-year-old Salem Township man lost control of his 2005 Subaru Impreza. Police say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a mailbox and then four tree.
He was extricated from his vehicle by the Lyon Township Fire Department and transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and while alcohol does not appear to be a factor, speed does appear to be a factor.
Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and while alcohol does not appear to be a factor, speed does appear to be a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.
