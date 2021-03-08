  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car crash that left one man dead.

It happened Sunday at 5:43 p.m. on Nine Mile Road and Currie Road where authorities say a 24-year-old Salem Township man lost control of his 2005 Subaru Impreza. Police say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a mailbox and then four tree.

He was extricated from his vehicle by the Lyon Township Fire Department and transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and while alcohol does not appear to be a factor, speed does appear to be a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.