(CBS Detroit)– Linda Schlesinger-Wagner is truly the heart and soul of the SkinnyTees brand. With a passion and work ethic that has driven her through times of challenge, Linda is no stranger to adversity and struggle.
SkinnyTees, a line of seamless that is inclusive for every woman’s body type, skin color, and age, Linda created during her difficult life transition of divorce and has grown to become a beacon of hope and light for both Linda and the many women whose hearts her creations have touched throughout the years. She now offers 200 different styles.
Linda's sincere desire to help women and children derives from a deep sense of compassion that echoes many of her own personal experiences. SkinnyTees is the embodiment of Linda's desire to make every woman feel special, gorgeous, and accepted, no matter her age or body type.
In these tough times, Linda and her team are going above and beyond to meet the need of women, families, and children that really need help. Since March is International Women’s Month, SkinnyTees is giving a portion of their sales to the ACLU to give back to the community.
