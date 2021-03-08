NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A student lit a firework inside a western Michigan classroom Monday, injuring himself through a “serious lack of judgment,” an official said.
No other injuries were reported at Newaygo High School. Details about the student’s injury were not immediately disclosed.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,960 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
“This was not somebody planting an explosive device in order to hurt our students,” Superintendent Peg Mathis said on Facebook.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
Students were sent home because of the odor and smoke.
“A high school student brought some type of firework device to school,” Mathis said. “He lit it in a classroom which caused an explosion. It has been reported that this was not an attack or designed to be something malicious, but a serious lack of judgment.”MORE NEWS: Man Linked To 3 Ohio Homicides Dies After Detroit Shooting
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.