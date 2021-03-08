LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the I-94 Lansing Avenue Bridge in Jackson on Monday to discuss the administration’s Rebuilding Michigan plan and the $300 million proposal that would address our crumbling bridges and make a greater investment in our infrastructure.
The governor was joined by Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies and members of Local 324 Union for Operating Engineers.
"Investing in critical infrastructure is a top priority for my administration because it supports our families, small businesses, and communities," said Whitmer. "I am proud of the ongoing work here in Jackson that will create jobs and make the roads safer for all who travel on it. We're on the right track to fix the damn roads and bridges."
The I-94 project has received $120 million through the Rebuilding Michigan bonding initiative with construction beginning on March 8. Rebuilding Michigan is a $3.5 billion program to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. Governor Whitmer’s budget proposes a $300 million Bridge Bundling proposal would have MDOT fix 120 bridges in serious or critical condition.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.