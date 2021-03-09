Last Updated 12:08 pm EDT, 3/9/2021
Michigan Reports 954 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,960 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional four deaths for Sunday and Monday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the first Michigan case of the new COVID-19 variant was identified in a boy living in Jackson County.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are marking the one-year anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Michigan by asking all Michiganders to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday.
Stay At Home
More families might be making dinner reservations this weekend and the restaurant industry is eager and ready to serve.
Livonia City Council Votes Unanimously To Add Social Workers To Police Force
8 Michigan businesses cited for COVID-19 safety violations.
Healthcare Status
People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday.
Henry Ford Health says it has administered over 129,000 COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December.
Schools
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 40 Michigan schools.
The University of Michigan has banned 375 students for violating its COVID-19 rules.