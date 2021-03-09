(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is scheduled to deliver his 8th State of the City Address Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
It is set to take place in front of the assembly line inside the new $1.6B Stellantis assembly plant which is located at Mack and St. Jean, home to the Jeep brand's newest three-row SUV, the Grand Cherokee L.
The plant, which recently began production, is now employing thousands of Detroit residents, according to the city. Preliminary activities begin at 6:45 p.m.
Where to watch:
TV Options
- TV Comcast Channels 10 and 21 in Detroit
- AT&T Channel 99 in Detroit
- Local Network TV stations also plan to broadcast the address
Livestream Options:
- City of Detroit Website: http://reflect-detroit-vod.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/watch/6?channel=1
- The Neighborhoods Website: http://reflect-detroit-vod.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/watch/4?channel=3
- City of Detroit Facebook Page: facebook.com/cityofdetroit
- City of Detroit YouTube Channel: youtube.com/mydetroitcable
