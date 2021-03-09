(CBS DETROIT) – Detroiters have until Friday, March 12 to submit applications to be certified as a “Legacy Detroiter” in advance of the license application window opening on April 1.
The Adult Use Recreational Marijuana ordinance, approved by Detroit City Council late last year, gives preference to long-time Detroit residents seeking licenses. Becoming a certified Legacy Detroiter, provides the following benefits, in the newly created recreational marijuana industry in Detroit, including:
- At least 50% of licenses in most of the 10 license categories to be awarded to certified Legacy Detroiters.
- A 99% discount on licensing fees in 2021 and 75% discount on licensing fees in 2022.
- A 75% discount on city-owned land.
- Ability to apply for a one-year “provisional” status if the applicant does yet own a property.
To qualify for the Detroit Legacy program, you must currently reside in Detroit, and be able to document that you:
- Lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, or
- Lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low income, or
- Lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a marijuana conviction or have a parent with a marijuana conviction.
Applicants will need to submit copies of documentation to certify their legacy status, such as pay stubs, tax returns, mortgage or rental lease documents, etc. Detroiters must submit a Detroit Legacy application and pay the associated fee to be certified and take advantage of the program benefits.
Legacy Detroiter applications are now available at www.detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown.
