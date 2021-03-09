Eye On Detroit - PBA RoyalBA Royal Performing Arts and Training School and Live! is based in the Cody-Rouge District of Detroit’s west side where people from ages 3 years and older come to train in music classes, dance, theater, modeling/etiquette, beauty pageantry, and media production. As a non-profit 501c3 facility, PBA Royal focuses on the betterment of self, communication skills, teamwork, self-esteem, learning, leadership, drive, recognition of self-worth, health, tutoring, and career-building. Our students will thrive in any avenue they decide to partake in and will experience the dedication it takes to excel when participating in practicing, creating or learning a new craft. PBA Royal exemplifies its name by showcasing that all partakers of the PBA Royal facility are of royal status and decent. We mold our students into people of confidence, love, discipline, power, and overall royalty. PBA Royal Performing Arts and Training School and Live! is a place to learn from the best to be and create the best.

