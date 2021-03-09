  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:critical condition, detroit, detroit police, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being accidentally shot by a child, according to Detroit Police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Justine Street where police say a 10-year-old boy found a gun in the home and accidentally shot the 13-year-old.

READ MORE: Police Investigating 3-Year-Old Shot In Detroit Home

According to police, there were three minors home alone when the shooting occurred.

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Besides $1,400, What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?

The 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital and this is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Whitmer Signs $2.5B In Virus Relief, Vetoes Other Aid

 