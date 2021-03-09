  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:3-year-old, detroit police, Detroit Shooting, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A 3-year-old was shot in a home on Detroit’s east side according to police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Omira Street.

Detroit police say there were three minors in the home at the time of the shooting which included a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old.

As of Tuesday evening, the child’s condition was unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.