(CBS DETROIT) – A 3-year-old was shot in a home on Detroit’s east side according to police.
It happened Tuesday afternoon on Omira Street.
Detroit police say there were three minors in the home at the time of the shooting which included a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old.
As of Tuesday evening, the child’s condition was unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
