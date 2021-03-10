(CBS DETROIT) – Livonia City Council voted unanimously to add social workers to the police department.
The council voted Monday to enter a partnership with Hegira Health which will embed two social workers in the department, according to the Detroit Free Press. The two will form a "crisis support team."
The team will:
- respond with officers to crisis situations.
- respond alone in secure situations.
- follow up with those who need it.
The department currently receives about 50 mental health calls monthly, which generally require more time to address than an average call, according to the Free Press.
The agreement will run on a month-to-month contract, the Free Press reports. If things don’t work out, either party can pull out at any time with a 30-day notice. The city will pay $190,000 annually for the crisis support team. It will be paid through budgeted funds, according to the Free Press.
As part of the move, it is reported the partnership will not reduce the city's number of badged officers. Livonia Police Chief Curtis Caid said he is excited to see how the partnership "impacts the community."
