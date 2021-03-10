MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,316 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 601,284 and 15,706 deaths as of March 10.READ MORE: Livonia City Council Votes Unanimously To Add Social Workers To Police Force
READ MORE: Michigan State Plans 50-Plus Outdoor Graduation Ceremonies
In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: On One Year Anniversary Of Michigan's First COVID Case, Henry Ford Health Doctor Reflects On The Challenges Of Pandemic
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.